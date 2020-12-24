Last updated on Dec 24, 2020, 04:47 pm

Written byHarshita Malik
Honor is working to launch its V40 smartphone soon in China. In the latest development, a tipster claimed on Weibo that the phone will be introduced on January 12, with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Previous leaks have revealed that it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, 66W fast-charging, a curved display, and dual front cameras.
Here's our roundup.
According to previously leaked renders, the Honor V40 will feature a bezel-less curved display, a pill-shaped cut-out, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Honor V40 will sport a quad rear camera module including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and an unknown sensor. Up front, there will be a dual lens setup comprising a 32MP and an 8MP selfie shooter.
Honor V40 will likely draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G network, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official information regarding the pricing and availability of the Honor V40. However, going by the specifications and features, it is expected to be priced upwards of Rs. 35,000.
