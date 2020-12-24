Honor is working to launch its V40 smartphone soon in China. In the latest development, a tipster claimed on Weibo that the phone will be introduced on January 12, with a 120Hz refresh rate. Previous leaks have revealed that it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, 66W fast-charging, a curved display, and dual front cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Honor V40: At a glance

According to previously leaked renders, the Honor V40 will feature a bezel-less curved display, a pill-shaped cut-out, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset is expected to bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Honor V40 will sport a quad rear camera module including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and an unknown sensor. Up front, there will be a dual lens setup comprising a 32MP and an 8MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

Honor V40 will likely draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G network, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?