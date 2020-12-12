Samsung's much-awaited S21 series, which includes the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, will be unveiled on January 14. In the latest development, WinFuture has revealed the storage and color options of the upcoming S21 range. The report also claims that the Ultra variant will support S Pen, which will be available as an optional accessory and will be housed in a special cover case.

Key details S21 line-up will be available with up to 512GB storage

The S21 and S21+ will be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The former will be available in shades of Gray, White, Pink, and Purple whereas the latter will come in Silver, Black, and Purple color options. The Ultra variant will be up for grabs in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options that will be available in Silver and Black color choices.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 series: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy S21 series will feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels, an IP68 rating, and an improved under-display fingerprint sensor. The S21 and S21+ will bear a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LTPS screen, respectively, whereas the S21 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO display. The trio will also support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S21 and S21+ will have a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. For selfies, they will offer a 12MP snapper. The Ultra model will sport a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (3x zoom) telephoto camera, a 10MP (10x zoom) periscope lens, and a Laser autofocus unit. It will pack a 40MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

In India, the Galaxy S21 series will draw power from an Exynos 2100 chipset, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, and run on Android 11-based One UI 3. They should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?