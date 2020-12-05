Maruti Suzuki's popular hatchback, the Swift, has emerged as the best selling car in India in the month of November, according to a new sales report (via DriveSpark). The car topped the list by attracting 18,498 new customers last month. The second and third positions have been taken by Maruti Suzuki's Baleno and WagonR, which sold 17,872 units and 16,256 units, respectively.

Exteriors Recalling the Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift features a sporty design with a horizontal slat grille, sleek air vent, an aggressive-looking front bumper, and a rear window washer as well as defogger. For lighting, it houses LED projector headlights, DRLs, and LED tail lamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer 15-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Swift draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 82hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the hatchback are handled by a 5-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Maruti Suzuki Swift offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, power windows, a power steering wheel, automatic climate control, and key-less entry. It also gets four speakers and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity. On the safety front, the hatch provides dual airbags and a rear-view camera.

