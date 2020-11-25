Vivo will launch the V20 Pro 5G model in India on December 2, according to a tip-off by XDA-Developers' Tushar Mehta. To recall, the handset was unveiled in Thailand in September. As for the key highlights, the V20 Pro 5G comes with a total of five cameras, 33W fast-charging, an AMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 765G processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo V20 Pro 5G: At a glance

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G features a wide notch for the dual selfie cameras, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 44MP (f/2.0) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?