Italian automaker Ducati has finally announced its 2021 Monster naked middleweight motorcycle. It comes in two variants: Monster and Monster Plus. As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler gets a Panigale V4-inspired frame, a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console, and draws power from a 937cc L-Twin Testastretta engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Ducati Monster: At a glance

The 2021 Monster sits on an aluminium frame and features a muscular fuel tank, upswept dual exhausts, and an oval headlight surrounded by LED DRLs. The motorcycle packs a 4.3-inch full-color TFT instrument console and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires. The Monster Plus variant also gets a rear seat cowl and a flyscreen atop the headlamp.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Ducati Monster draws power from a 937cc liquid-cooled, L-Twin Testastretta engine that makes 110hp of power at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 93Nm at 6,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and Ducati Quick Shift as standard.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The 2021 Ducati Monster is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, Ducati Power Launch, ride-by-wire, and wheelie control. It also gets three riding modes: Sport, Touring, and Urban. The suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a progressive adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?