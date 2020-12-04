To end the year on a positive note, Tata Motors is offering great deals on select models such as the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Harrier. These offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, as well as corporate discounts. Here are more details.

Car #1 Tata Tiago: Price begins at Rs. 4.70 lakh

The Tata Tiago is available with benefits worth Rs. 25,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 15,000. The hatchback sports a chrome-accented grille, swept-back halogen headlamps, and designer alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and twin airbags. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 86hp of power and 113Nm of torque.

Car #2 Tata Tigor: Price starts at Rs. 5.39 lakh

The Tata Tigor is up for grabs with a cash discount and an exchange bonus worth Rs. 15,000 each. The four-wheeler has a sporty look, featuring a chrome-surrounded grille, projector headlights, and eye-catching alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it offers dual airbags and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that churns out 84.5hp/113Nm.

Car #3 Tata Nexon: Price begins at Rs. 6.99 lakh

Tata Nexon's diesel variants can be purchased with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The SUV comes with a sleek grille, adjustable headlamps, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. It offers a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console and twin airbags. The car gets two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol motor that makes 120hp/170Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel unit that generates 110hp/260Nm.

Car #4 Tata Harrier: Price starts at Rs. 13.84 lakh