Vivo's entry-level smartphone, the Y12s, has been spotted (via Mukul Sharma) on the BIS certification site with the model number V2026, hinting at its imminent launch in India. To recall, it was unveiled globally last month, and comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, a waterdrop notch design, and dual rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo Y12s: At a glance

The Vivo Y12s features a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a dual camera unit. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is available in Glacier Blue and Phantom Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo Y12s sports a dual rear camera module that includes a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it gets an 8MP (f/1.8) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y12s draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based FuntouchOS 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price in India?