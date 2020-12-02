POCO has started rolling out the Android 11 Global Stable update for the F2 Pro model in Asia. As per the changelog, the new firmware brings all the goodies of Android 11 along with MIUI 12 customizations. The update also comes with some improvements for the Camera app, including three new AI watermarks as well as new templates for vlogs.

Details about the update

The update carries version number MIUI V12.2.1.0.RJKMIXM and has a download size of around 2.8GB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display POCO F2 Pro: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the POCO F2 Pro offers a metal-glass body with an all-screen design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO F2 Pro has a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up selfie camera.

Internals Under the hood