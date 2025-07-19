Tottenham's Thomas Frank is in it 'for the long term'

Tottenham Hotspur 's new manager, Thomas Frank, has said he is in it for the long haul. Speaking at his first press conference since taking over in June, Frank joked that he took the Spurs job to "get a little bit more risk in his daily life." Despite the light-hearted tone, he acknowledged the challenges of managing a top club like Spurs.

Job Frank replaced Ange Postecoglou as new Tottenham manager Tottenham appointed Frank as their new head coach in June 2025. The 51-year-old Danish tactician signed a contract until 2028, after leaving Brentford where he had a successful seven-year tenure. Frank replaced Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked despite leading Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years by winning the Europa League final.

Managerial approach I want to add more trophies, says Frank Frank emphasized his long-term vision for the club, saying, "I like the ambitions and everything I do - every decision I've made - is for the long term." He stressed that his goal isn't just to survive 18 months but to build something sustainable. The 51-year-old was optimistic about Spurs winning the Europa League last season and said he wants to add more trophies while ensuring consistent competition across all tournaments.

Numbers A look at Frank's managerial stats at Brentford Frank managed Brentford in 317 matches across all competitions. He won 132 games in addition to drawing 77 and losing 108. He had a win percentage of 41.64. Notably, he helped Brentford win the EFL Championship play-offs in 2021. 152 of his 317 games managed for Brentford have come in the Premier League. He has won 54 matches in addition to drawing 38 and losing another 60. Brentford scored 228 goals under Frank and conceded 224.