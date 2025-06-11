Manchester City sign Tijjani Reijnders for £46.3m: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Manchester City have completed the signing of Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan for a fee of £46.3 million.
The 26-year-old has penned a five-year deal with Manchester City, who finished third in the Premier League last season.
Last season, he he shone in Serie A for AC Milan, contributing immensely.
Reijnders becomes City's 4th signing of the summer. He joins Rayan Ait-Nouri (£31m), Marcus Bettinelli (nominal fee), Rayan Cherki (£34m).
Player's statement
'It was a dream to play in the Premier League'
On his transfer, Reijnders said, "City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities. Under Pep Guardiola, City have won so many titles and I want to help keep that going with a lot more success in the coming years.
"It is also a dream come true to play in the Premier League. This league has seen many of the best Dutch players perform through the years and it's an inspiration to follow in their footsteps."
Career
A look at the player's career stats
Reijnders played one match in the Eredivisie for PEC Zwolle before joining Jong AZ. He ended up making 92 appearances in the Eerste Divisie, scoring 19 times.
He played for Dutch top-flight side AZ, scoring 13 times in 128 appearances across all competitions. 96 of his appearances came in the Eredivisie as he scored 9 times.
In between he was loaned to RKC Waalwijk, for whom he made 8 Eredivisie appearances.
Reijnders joined Milan next and spent two seasons. He clocked 104 appearances and scored 19 times.
He made 73 appearances in Serie A, scoring 13 goals and making 7 assists.
Serie A 2024/25
Breaking down the midfielder's Serie A 2024/25 season in stats
Reijnders made 37 appearances in the 2024/25 Serie A season for Milan. He scored 10 goals and made 4 assists.
As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Reijnders clocked 52 shots (excluding blocks) with 28 of them on target.
He created 47 chances and smashed the woodwork twice. His passing accuracy was a commendable 89.54%.
He provided 14 through balls and completed 36 take-ons. He also won 89 duels and made 24 clearances and 38 interceptions.
He had 93 touches in the opposition box.
