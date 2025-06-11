What's the story

Manchester City have completed the signing of Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan for a fee of £46.3 million.

The 26-year-old has penned a five-year deal with Manchester City, who finished third in the Premier League last season.

Last season, he he shone in Serie A for AC Milan, contributing immensely.

Reijnders becomes City's 4th signing of the summer. He joins Rayan Ait-Nouri (£31m), Marcus Bettinelli (nominal fee), Rayan Cherki (£34m).