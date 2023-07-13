AC Milan sign Christian Pulisic from Chelsea: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 13, 2023 | 11:38 pm 2 min read

AC Milan﻿ have completed the signing of Christian Pulisic from Chelsea (Photo credit: Twitter/@acmilan)

AC Milan﻿ have completed the signing of Christian Pulisic from Chelsea. As per SkySports, Pulisic has moved to the Milan club for a fee worth £18.8m. Pulisic has signed a four-year deal and becomes the second player from Chelsea to join Milan after Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the ongoing transfer window. Chelsea continue to remain busy in trimming their squad. Here we decode Pulisic's stats.

Why does this story matter?

Pulisic's four-year stay at Chelsea has come to an end. Chelsea said in a statement: "We wish Christian well and thank him for all his contributions during his time at the club." Chelsea have negotiated a significant sell-on clause on Pulisic, who couldn't quite go on to have an impact. Pulisic had earlier joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund for a fee worth £57.6m.

Pulisic's stats at Chelsea

In 145 appearances across four seasons for the Blues, Pulisic scored 26 goals. As per Footystats, the USA international also made his presence felt with 17 assists. He enjoyed his best form in his debut season in 2019-20. He scored 11 goals and provided seven assists from 34 games in all competitions. Pulisic made 98 appearances in the Premier League (Goals 20, Assists 9).

How did he perform at Dortmund?

Before moving to Chelsea in 2019, Pulisic spent four seasons at German club Borussia Dortmund. He scored 19 goals in 127 matches, besides providing a total of 20 assists. He scored 13 goals and provided 15 assists in the Bundesliga.

Breaking down Pulisic's Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

Pulisic made a handful of 24 appearances in the Premier League 2022-23 season. He scored one goal and provided an assist. As per Opta, he clocked 14 shots (excluding blocks), and six of them were on target. He also smashed the woodwork twice. He created 12 chances and completed 232 out of 276 passes attempted. He had a pass accuracy of 84.06%.

Pulisic has won four major trophies in his club career

Pulisic won the DFB-Pokal with Dortmund in 2016-17 and was the runner-up in 2015-16. With Chelsea, he won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. He was a three-time runner-up in the FA Cup and once in the EFL Cup.

