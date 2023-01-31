Sports

Arsenal set to land Jorginho from Chelsea: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 31, 2023, 05:12 pm 2 min read

Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal have agreed to a £12m deal with Chelsea to sign defensive midfielder Jorginho. The 31-year-old Italian, who joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018, was in the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge. Jorginho will now have a medical before signing an 18-month contract with the option of a further year. We decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Jorginho has been an established figure at Chelsea, doing his job consistently in the heart of midfield.

With the player becoming a free agent in the summer, this was a good deal for Chelsea to cash in.

Heavy spenders Chelsea are favorites to land Argentina star Enzo Fernandes for a record sum and it was necessary for them to free Jorginho.

A look at Jorginho's career in Italy

Jorginho started his career with 4th-tier Sambonifacese in Italy, scoring twice in 33 appearances while being on loan from Hellos Verona. He spent two seasons in the Serie B with Hellos Verona, scoring four times in 77 appearances. In 2013-14, he played in the Serie A, joining Napoli in the winter transfer window. At Napoli, he played 160 games, scoring six times.

Jorginho moved to Chelsea in 2018

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who was the assistant coach at Manchester City when they tried to sign Jorginho in 2018. But he turned down the move to join Maurizio Sarri instead at Chelsea. Since joining the Blues, Jorginho made 213 appearances, scoring 29 times, besides making 8 assists. In the ongoing season, he played 25 matches, scoring thrice.

Jorginho's Premier League numbers

Jorginho has so far made 143 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 21 goals, and making five assists. 19 of his 21 goals have been penalties. He accounted for 66 shots, with 32 of them being on target. He created 21 big chances and missed four. He also made 305 tackles. 224 interceptions, and 107 clearances. Jorginho has clocked 1,016 recoveries as well.

Jorginho has been successful in his career

Jorginho won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana with Napoli. He added a host of trophies while playing at Chelsea. He won the Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. Jorginho has been a three-time FA Cup runner-up with Chelsea, besides also reaching the final of the Carabao Cup twice.