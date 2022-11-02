Sports

Jurgen Klopp completes 400 games as Liverpool manager: Key stats

Jurgen Klopp completes 400 games as Liverpool manager: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 02, 2022, 01:47 pm 2 min read

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has completed 400 games as the club's manager (Source: Twitter/@LFC)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has completed 400 games as the club's manager. Klopp attained the feat during Liverpool's match against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season. Matchday 6 saw Liverpool earn a solid 2-0 win over the high-flying Napoli side, who topped Group A. Notably, both Napoli and Liverpool finished on 15 points each. Here we decode the stats.

Milestones Milestones for Klopp

As per Opta, Liverpool manager Klopp became the seventh manager to take charge of 100-plus Champions League games. In fact, only Pep Guardiola (61) has more wins from his first 100 games in charge in the competition than Klopp (58). Klopp is the fourth Liverpool coach to reach the mark of 400 matches in all competitions after Bob Paisley 535, Tom Watson 742, and Bill Shankly 783.

Context Why does this story matter?

It's a special achievement for Klopp, who took over as Liverpool manager in October 2015.

On course to 400 matches for the Reds, Klopp has attained a lot of success, stamping his authority.

Liverpool have crawled back to become one of Europe's elite clubs given the success and consistency under the German.

Klopp has reached three Champions League finals, winning one.

Stats Klopp has won 244 matches with Liverpool

Klopp has won 244 matches with Liverpool out of his 400 games in charge (D90 L66). He has a win percentage of 61.0. Earlier, he managed 270 matches for Mainz and 317 for Borussia Dortmund. In the Premier League, Klopp has overseen 270 matches, winning 170, drawing 62, and losing 38. Liverpool have scored 576 PL goals under Klopp, besides conceding 259.