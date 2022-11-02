Sports

T20 WC, Max O'Dowd smashes half-century against Zimbabwe: Key stats

T20 WC, Max O'Dowd smashes half-century against Zimbabwe: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 02, 2022, 01:20 pm 2 min read

Max O'Dowd smashed his second fifty in the competition (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Netherlands opener Max O'Dowd smashed a match-winning half-century against Zimbabwe in a Super 12 Group 2 match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The dasher smashed 52 off 47 balls, a knock laced with eight boundaries and a six. As a result, the Dutch side recorded their first win in the Super 12 stage of the competition. Here we look at O'Dowd's stats.

Performance Max O'Dowd anchored the chase

Chasing 118 at the Adelaide Oval, Netherlands lost opener Stephan Myburgh cheaply. O'Dowd then joined forces with Tom Cooper, and the duo added 73 runs for the second wicket. While Cooper departed for 32, O'Dowd carried on and completed his fifty. He eventually fell prey to Blessing Muzarabani in the 16th over. Netherlands won the match by five wickets eventually.

Form Max O'Dowd has been in red-hot form

With 213 runs in seven games, O'Dowd is currently the highest run-scorer in the ongoing competition (Strike rate: 115.76). While he has smashed two fifties, his highest score of 71* was recorded against Sri Lanka. Stephan Myburgh (231) and Tom Cooper (224) are the only other Dutch batters to score over 200 runs in an edition of the T20 World Cup.

Do you know? Highest run-scorer for Netherlands in T20Is

O'Dowd, who made his T20I debut in 2015, is Netherlands' highest run-getter in T20Is with 1,560 runs in 57 games. The 30-year-old has an average and a strike rate of 30 and 122.83, respectively. He has smashed 11 fifties and a ton in the format.