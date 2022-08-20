ZIM vs IND, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul elects to field
India face Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday. India won the first encounter earlier to take a 1-0 lead in the series. A win today will see India seal a third successive ODI series. Zimbabwe will hope to show some pedigree. Indian skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and will field first in Harare. Here's more.
Harare Sports Club will host the affair. The pitch will have something for both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score in the last 5 ODIs has been 235 runs. Pacers will have their say in this game. The match will start at 12:45 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Sony Ten Network and stream it on SonyLIV app.
India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
Zimbabwe Playing XI: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga