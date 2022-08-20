Sports

ZIM vs IND, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 20, 2022, 12:17 pm 1 min read

India face Zimbabwe in the second ODI (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India face Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday. India won the first encounter earlier to take a 1-0 lead in the series. A win today will see India seal a third successive ODI series. Zimbabwe will hope to show some pedigree. Indian skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and will field first in Harare. Here's more.

Details Pitch report, timing and TV listing

Harare Sports Club will host the affair. The pitch will have something for both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score in the last 5 ODIs has been 235 runs. Pacers will have their say in this game. The match will start at 12:45 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Sony Ten Network and stream it on SonyLIV app.

Information India's team for the 2nd ODI

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Information Here's the playing XI of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga