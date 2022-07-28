Sports

Shikhar Dhawan vs West Indies: Decoding his stats in ODIs

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 28, 2022, 03:58 pm 3 min read

Dhawan has scored 1,000-plus runs versus WI (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Shikhar Dhawan will be in a happy space after leading India to a 3-0 drubbing of the West Indies cricket team in the three-match ODI series. Dhawan, who was named captain of the side, chipped in with valuable runs. He also led the team well and made crucial decisions. Dhawan has clocked a new feat versus West Indies in ODIs. We present his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

The selectors have limited Dhawan only to ODIs as he no longer is in the reckoning for T20Is and Tests.

Dhawan is a specialist in the 50-over format. He has aced ODI cricket in his career.

The southpaw has also fared well versus WI and during the third ODI, he went on to surpass the 1,000-run mark against them.

3rd ODI How did the third WI-IND ODI pan out?

India were 115/1 after 24 overs before rain intervened. Play resumed after quite some time and the covers came on right after the 36th over. The match was revised to 35 overs for WI to chase down 257 (DLS). For India, Dhawan (58) and Shubman Gill (98*) smashed fifties. WI faltered with the bat to be dismissed for 126. Yuzvendra Chahal claimed four scalps.

Series How did Dhawan perform in the just-concluded ODI series?

In the first ODI, Dhawan scored a 99-ball 97, slamming 10 fours and three sixes. In the second ODI, he perished for a paltry 13 runs. The southpaw followed it up with a sublime 74-ball 58 in the third encounter. He hit seven fours, adding a 113-run stand alongside Shubman Gill. Altogether, Dhawan scored 168 runs at 56.00.

Vs WI 1,000 ODI runs for Dhawan against WI

Dhawan has gotten past 1,000 ODI runs against WI (1,012 at 34.89), becoming the seventh Indian to achieve this record. Virat Kohli (2,261), Rohit Sharma (1,601), Sachin Tendulkar (1,573), Rahul Dravid (1,348), Sourav Ganguly (1,142), and MS Dhoni (1,005) are the six other Indians with 1,000-plus runs versus WI. Dhawan also surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin's tally of 998 runs versus WI.

Stats Dhawan's numbers versus WI in ODIs

Dhawan has amassed two tons and seven fifties against WI in ODI cricket. He has 516 runs against WI away (home of opposition) at 32.25. He has smashed six fifties. At home, he has piled up 385 runs at 32.08, hammering one ton and a fifty. At neutral venues, he has accumulated 111 runs, firing one century (102*).

Information ODIs: Dhawan has 37 fifties and 17 centuries

Dhawan has raced to 6,493 runs in ODIs at an average of 45.40. The senior Indian batter has smashed 37 ODI fifties, besides 17 centuries. He has also smashed 800-plus fours in ODI cricket (805). He can surpass Allan Border next (6,524).