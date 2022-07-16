Sports

Rohit Sharma set to complete 16,000 international runs: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 16, 2022

Rohit Sharma has scored 15,875 international runs so far

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is set to complete 16,000 runs in international cricket. The 35-year-old, who is 125 runs shy of the mark, could reach the landmark in the impending third ODI against England. Rohit will become the seventh Indian to complete as many runs across formats. The right-handed batter slammed an unbeaten 76 (58) in India's 10-wicket win over England at The Oval.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rohit Sharma is arguably the greatest opener in white-ball cricket.

He has shattered plenty of records across formats.

The Indian opener owns the most double-centuries (three) in 50-over cricket.

He has the highest individual score in the format (264 vs Sri Lanka), a record that is deemed unbreakable.

And, Rohit is now set to touch the 16,000-run mark across formats.

Information Rohit set to attain this feat

As stated, Rohit will become the seventh Indian to complete as many runs across formats. He (15,875) is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Rahul Dravid (24,208), Virat Kohli (23,709), Sourav Ganguly (18,575), MS Dhoni (17,266), and Virender Sehwag (17,266) on the runs tally.

Tons Joint-second-most international tons by an Indian opener

In February 2021, Rohit surpassed Little Master Sunil Gavaskar in terms of international centuries by an Indian opener. The former owns the joint-second-most centuries across formats by an Indian opener with Virender Sehwag (36). The duo is only behind Master Blaster Tendulkar on this list, who has the most centuries by an opener in international cricket (45).

Runs Second-most ODI runs since his debut

Rohit made his international debut in June 2007 in an ODI against Ireland in Belfast. In a career spanning nearly 15 years, the 35-year-old has smashed 9,359 ODI runs at a remarkable average of 48.74. He has the second-most runs in the format since his debut. Rohit is only behind his compatriot Kohli, who slammed a record 12,327 runs in this period.

T20Is What about his record in T20Is?

Rohit is the leading run-scorer in T20Is (3,379 runs at 32.18). Notably, Rohit has tallied 2,718 of these runs in winning cause, the most by a batter in matches won. India's Kohli (2,223) and New Zealand's Martin Guptill (2,005) are the only others to have scored over 2,000 T20I runs in winning cause. Rohit owns the most T20I centuries (4).

Records Other records Rohit can break

Rohit would have to score a century in order to complete 16,000 international runs. By scoring a ton, he will match former Australian captain Ricky Ponting's record of 30 ODI tons. Rohit would then be only behind Tendulkar (49) and Kohli (43) in terms of ODI tons. Besides, Rohit is set to complete 1,500 fours and 500 sixes in the format.