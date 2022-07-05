Sports

England beat India in rescheduled fifth Test: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 05, 2022, 04:31 pm 4 min read

England chased down 378 runs to win the rescheduled fifth Test versus India from the 2021 series. England, who elected to bowl, saw India score 416 in the first innings. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja hammered respective tons. England managed 284/10 after Jonny Bairstow slammed 106. India then perished for 245 before Joe Root and Bairstow helped England get past the line (378/3).

ENG vs IND How did the Test match pan out?

India were 98/5 in the first innings before Pant and Jadeja added a 200-plus stand. Their centuries helped India post 416/10. For England, James Anderson claimed a fifer. England were reduced to 83/5 and Bairstow guided them to 284/10. Fifties from Pujara and Pant weren't enough as India were bundled out for 245. In response, Root and Bairstow laid the foundation for England's win.

2-2 The story of the series

The first Test match between the two sides ended in a draw. India then sealed a commanding 151-run win in the second Test. England fought back in the third, claiming a win by an innings and 76 runs. India sealed the fourth Test by 157 runs to take a 2-1 lead. The hosts rallied back to win the fifth Test to draw the series.

2k runs Pant gets past 2,000 Test runs

Pant got scores of 146 and 57 in this Test match. Overall, he has raced past the 2,000-run mark. He now has 2,123 runs at 43.32. He has smashed five centuries and 10 half-centuries. Against England, he has 781 runs at 39.05. He has three tons and four fifties versus England. He has also surpassed the 500-run mark versus the hosts in England.

Keeper Youngest keeper to slam 2,000 runs

Pant (24y) became the youngest wicket-keeper batter to score 2,000 Test runs. His 89-ball century is now the fastest ton by an Indian wicket-keeper in the longest format. The hard-hitter bettered the previously held record of MS Dhoni (93-ball hundred vs Pakistan, 2006). The 222-run stand between Pant and Jadeja is India's joint-seventh-highest partnership in Tests against England.

Information Pant's whirlwind knock unlocks a special record

Pant has now become the third-fastest Indian to slam a century outside Asia. The record is held by Virender Sehwag (78 balls) versus WI in Gros Islet, 2006. Mohammad Azharuddin scored his century in 88 balls versus England at Lord's in 1990.

Records Other notable records attained by Pant

As per Cricbuzz, Pant is the first Indian keeper to slam four Test centuries outside Asia. The other keepers to slam a century outside Asia are Vijay Manjrekar, Ajay Ratra, and Wriddhiman Saha (1 each). Pant has become the fourth Indian keeper to slam two Test 100s in a calendar year after Budhi Kunderan in 1964, MS Dhoni in 2009, and Saha in 2017.

Special feat Pant matches Farokh Engineer's record

As per Cricbuzz, Pant is the second wicket-keeper from India to score a ton and a half-century in the same Test. The left-handed batter emulated the feat of former Indian wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer, who smashed 121 and 66 against England in 1973 (Mumbai BS). Interestingly, Pant has become the first Indian wicket-keeper to achieve this double away from home.

Information 2,500 Test runs for Jadeja

Jadeja scored 104 and 23 in the fifth Test. The southpaw has surpassed the 2,500-run mark in Tests. He has amassed 2,523 runs at 36.56. Jadeja also registered his third Test century. He has also surpassed Anil Kumble (2,506) in terms of Test runs.

Duo 32nd fifer for Anderson; 550 Test wickets for Broad

Anderson claimed figures worth 5/60 and 1/46. With his fifer in the first innings, Anderson raced to 32 career five-wicket hauls, including six versus India. The seasoned international has raced to 657 scalps at 26.36. Against India, he has collected 139 scalps at 24.89. Stuart Broad claimed four wickets, racing to 552 at 28.08. He is the third pacer with 550-plus Test scalps.

Broad Stuart Broad registers an unwanted world record

Broad registered an unwanted world record in the first innings. Bowling the 84th over to Jasprit Bumrah, he conceded 35 runs. He now has the world record for conceding most runs in an over in both Tests and T20Is. Back in the T20 World Cup 2007 against India at Durban, Broad had conceded 36 runs as Yuvraj Singh smashed him for six sixes.

Bairstow Feats attained by an in-form Bairstow

Bairstow struck a superb 106 in the first innings, slamming 14 fours and two sixes. In the second innings, he scored another century. The senior cricketer now has five successive scores of 50-plus in Tests, including four tons. He has surpassed the 5,400-run mark in Tests, besides going past 1,000 runs against India. Bairstow now has 12 Test centuries, including two versus India.

Root 28th Test ton for Joe Root

After slamming 31 in the first innings, Root scored a match-winning century next. He now has 28 Test centuries, equaling the tallies of Hashim Amla and Michael Clarke. He has smashed his 9th Test hundred versus India. Root has also surpassed the 2,500-run mark versus India in Tests, including 1,500-plus at home. He has scored in excess of 700 runs in the series.