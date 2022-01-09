The Ashes: Buttler ruled out from final Test with injury

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 09, 2022, 05:18 pm 2 min read

Buttler out of Hobart Test (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England will miss the services of their swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler in the final Ashes Test. Buttler suffered a finger injury while keeping the wickets on the second day of the Australia versus England fourth Test. He is set to return home to continue his treatment. Buttler was removed for a duck in England's first innings as he struggled to grip his bat.

Context Why does it matter?

Pope replaced Buttler behind the stumps after he sustained a broken finger.

Making most of his chances, Pope equaled the record for most catches by a substitute player (4) during Australia's second innings.

Buttler batted through the pain on the fifth day, scoring 11 runs off 38 balls, to contribute to England's memorable draw at SCG.

He was dismissed by Pat Cummins.

Statement Joe Root on Buttler's injury

Joe Root confirmed that Buttler will return home. "It's a real disappointing shame for him and the team. But it's part and parcel of playing Test cricket. Sometimes you've got to take these things, but the way he stood up throughout the rest of the game, having taken that, and put in for the boys is a testament to his character," he said.

Details Other injury concerns for England

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

There are also concerns about Jonny Bairstow's participation in the Hobart Test. He is currently nursing a right thumb injury. Despite the injury, he batted for around two hours during England's second innings. Ben Stokes is also not fit, having picked left side strain while bowing on Day 2. He also batted through the pain to score 60 in the final innings.

Stats Jos Buttler in Ashes 2021-22

Buttler's injury concludes his horrific Ashes 2021-22 campaign. He scored 107 runs in four games at a below-par average of 15.29. Buttler's most significant performance came during England's second innings in Adelaide Test, when he scored 26 runs off 207 balls. Additional, he was also poor behind the stumps, dropping several crucial catches, including centurion Marnus Labuschagne in the Adelaide Test.

Information England drew the Sydney Test

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, and James Anderson survived the final few overs on the last day as England draw the SCG Test. Batting first, Australia scored 416/8d. Usman Khawaja hit a sensational 137 on his return. In reply, England managed to score just 294 runs, despite Bairstow's ton (113). Khawaja's second ton at SCG helped Australia to 265/6d. Chasing 388, England finished on 270/9.