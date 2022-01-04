Ashes 2021-22: Usman Khawaja replaces Travis Head for fourth Test

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 04, 2022, 01:35 pm 2 min read

Usman Khawaja has been recalled for Sydney Test (Photo Credit: Twitter/@CricketAus)

Usman Khawaja has been recalled to Australia's Test team after two years for the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, starting from January 5. He will replace middle-order batter Travis Head in the playing XI. Head has been ruled out from Sydney Test after testing positive for COVID-19. Australia have made just one change in their squad for SCG, having already won the series.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Khawaja's last appearance for Australia in Tests came in August 2019. He scored 31 runs (both innings combined) in that match as England defeated Australia. This is a perfect opportunity for Khawaja to make an impression with Travis Head likely to make a return for the fifth Test match. Scott Boland has also retained his spot after being brilliant in Melbourne.

Hazlewood Josh Hazlewood gets ruled out

Hazlewood will miss the SCG Test with injury. Skipper Pat Cummins said if Hazlewood was available, he would have featured. Cummins also praised Hazlewood. "He's been just a brilliant bowler for us for a long period. We gave Josh every chance we could, just felt like he couldn't bowl at full tilt yesterday. We're still hoping he'll be right for Hobart," said Cummins.

Information A look at Australia's playing XI

Here's Australia's playing XI for the fourth Test in Sydney: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland

Stats Khawaja's performance in Tests

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Khawaja has played 44 Tests for Australia and scored 2,887 runs. He averages 40.66 in the red-ball format. He has struck eight tons and 14 fifties in Tests. He made his Test debut for Australia in 2011 at the SCG against England. He scored 37 and 21 runs in the first and second innings respectively in his debut game.

Ashes 2021-22 Australia lead the series 3-0

Australia have taken a 3-0 lead in the series. They won the first match by nine wickets. In the second match, the Aussies battered England by 275 runs. They won the third Test by an innings and 14 runs. The fourth Test will be played at the SCG, starting January 5. Meanwhile, the Bellerive Oval (Hobart) will host the final Test from January 14.