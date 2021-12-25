Sports Ashes 2021/22: Who is Australian fast bowler Scott Boland?

Ashes 2021/22: Who is Australian fast bowler Scott Boland?

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Published on Dec 25, 2021, 04:29 pm

Scott Boland set to make his Test debut at MCG

Fast bowler Scott Boland will make his Test debut for Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. Australian skipper Pat Cummins announced the same on Saturday. Boland was added to the squad as a cover for injured Josh Hazlewood. The former is set to become only the fourth Indigenous cricketer to represent Australia in Tests. Here, we present a profile on Boland.

Details The reason behind his inclusion

Right-arm seamer, Boland, was added to Australia's XI after Jhye Richardson sustained a minor leg injury. Boland's staggering numbers at the MCG grabbed the attention of selectors. He has accounted for 96 wickets from 27 First-class matches at an average of 25.56 at this venue. Boland also bagged 15 wickets at an average of 10.80 in the recent Sheffield Shield season.

Stats A look at Boland's domestic numbers

Boland, at 22, was signed by First-class side Victoria. He made his debut for the side during the 2011/12 season. So far, he has played 79 First-class games and bagged 272 wickets. The 32-year-old averages 26.03 and his economy rate is under 3 (2.77). He owns 13 four-wicket and seven five-wicket hauls. Boland has also scalped 69 List A and 74 T20 wickets.

Accolades Feats attained by Boland

Boland was in terrific form during the 2016 season. He was awarded the Bill Lawry medal for the same. He picked 29 wickets in nine games that season. However, it was his career-best 7/31 versus Western Australia, which drew the attention of selectors. He was instrumental in Victoria's title claim in 2018/19, taking 48 wickets at 19.66.

Information Fourth indigenous player to don Baggy Green cap

Boland is set to become the second male Indigenous player to represent Australia in the red-ball format. Before him, Jason Gillespie was the only player of Indigenous descent to feature in Tests for Australia. Boland will be the fourth overall player to do so. The likes of Thomas and Ashleigh Gardner have also donned the Baggy Green in the past for Australia Women.

Ashes How has the Ashes 2021-22 panned out so far?

Australia won the first Test at the Gabba by nine wickets. They won the second at the Adelaide Oval by 275 runs. The third Test will be held at the MCG from December 26 to 30. The fourth Test will be played at the SCG from January 5 to 9. Blundstone Arena in Hobart will host the fifth from January 14 to 18.