The England cricket squad has been announced for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Eoin Morgan's side looks terrific, promising several match-winners in the side. Notably, the Three Lions have included Tymal Mills in the squad. Mills had last played in a T20I against India in Bengaluru (2017). Meanwhile, South Africa have also named their 15-member squad. Here are the details.

England's T20 World Cup squad

England T20 World Cup Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood Reserves: Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince

Morgan leads England's T20 World Cup squad

Woakes replaces Stokes in the squad

England are without all-rounder Stokes, who will continue his indefinite break from cricket and prioritize his mental well-being. Chris Woakes has taken his place in the squad, having made his return to T20I cricket after a period of more than five years in June 2021.

Silverwood presents the factors behind Mills' selection

England cricket team head coach Chris Silverwood said Mills' performances in the T20 Blast and The Hundred this season had cemented his position in the side. "Tymal Mills deserves his inclusion and has demonstrated over the past couple of years, but particularly this summer that he has all skills to succeed at this level," said Silverwood.

A look at South Africa's T20 World Cup squad

SA T20 World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

South Africa's squad for the T20 World Cup

SA, England placed in Group 1

The Proteas have been placed in Group 1 in the Super 12 stage with England, Australia, West Indies and two qualifiers. They will start their campaign against Australia in Abu Dhabi on October 23.