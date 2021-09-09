Decoding Cristiano Ronaldo's records at Juventus

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 04:26 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a three-year spell at Juventus

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a three-year spell at Italian club Juventus after moving from Real Madrid in 2018. During his time in Italy, Ronaldo helped Juve win several honors. However, the veteran forward has re-joined Premier League side Manchester United this summer after leaving the club in 2009. In this article, we decode the records Ronaldo scripted at Juventus.

Stats

Ronaldo's stats at Juventus

In 134 matches, Ronaldo scored a staggering 101 goals for Juventus. In 98 Serie A matches for the club, the Portuguese international scored 81 goals. His tally across three seasons in Serie A read 21, 31, and 29. He also scored 14 goals in the Champions League. Ronaldo won five trophies with Juve, including two Serie A honors, besides one Coppa Italia.

Records

Ronaldo scripted these stunning records during the 2019-20 season

In the 2019-20 season, Ronaldo scripted a unique record. He became the fastest player ever to score 50 goals in Serie A history. Ronaldo achieved the feat in just 61 Serie A matches. In the same season, the former Real Madrid star scored a record 37 goals which is the most a player has netted in one season for Juventus.

Goals

Joint-most Serie A goals for Juventus in a season

In the 2019-20 season, Ronaldo equaled the record of former Juventus star Felice Borel of scoring the most number of goals in a Serie A season, 31. In May 2021, Ronaldo became the fastest player in Juventus history to reach 100 goals. He achieved the feat in 131 games. Ronaldo became the first Juventus player to ever do so in less than three seasons.

Do you know?

Ronaldo scored in 11 successive Serie A matches

Ronaldo equaled the record of Fabio Quagliarella and Gabriel Batistuta of scoring in most consecutive Serie A matches (11). Ronaldo scored a whopping 16 goals during this phase. Quagliarella had achieved the feat for Sampdoria in 2018-19 and Batistuta for Fiorentina during the 1994-95 season.