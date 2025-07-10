Iga Swiatek reaches her maiden Wimbledon final: Key stats

Polish women's singles tennis star, Iga Swiatek , has reached the Wimbledon 2025 final. Swiatek overcame Belinda Bencic in straight sets on Centre Court. 8th seed Swiatek took down Bencic 6-2, 6-0 to book her maiden final berth at Wimbledon. It was a statement win from Swiatek, who chases her maiden Wimbledon crown. She will face Amanda Anisimova in the final on Saturday.

Numbers 99-20 win-loss record at Grand Slams; 6th final for Swiatek Swiatek has raced to a win-loss record of 17-5 at Wimbledon. Overall at Grand Slams, Swiatek owns a 99-20 win-loss record. Swiatek is a four-time French Open winner and a one-time US Open champion. In 2025, her Slam win-loss record reads 16-2. Earlier, she reached the semis at Australian Open and Roland Garros. Swiatek has also reached her 6th Grand Slam final.

Details Match stats and H2H record Swiatek doled out two aces compared to none from Bencic. In terms of double faults, Swiatek committed 2 to her opponent's one. Swiatek had an 83% win on the 1st serve and 50% win on the 2nd. She converted 5/8 break points. In terms of the H2H record, Swiatek has raced to a 4-1 record over Bencic on the WTA Tour.

Do you know? Unique record for Swiatek As per Opta, only Billie Jean King (vs Rosie Casals in 1969) and Venus Williams (vs Dinara Safina in 2009) - one each - have dropped less games than Swiatek (two) in a semi-final at the Championships in the Open Era.