What's the story

The Australian Open 2025 women's singles final will witness a thrilling face-off between world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 14 seed Madison Keys on Saturday, January 25.

Both players are currently on an impressive 11-match winning streak, making this match-up even more exciting.

The final will be held on Rod Laver Arena at 2:00pm IST.

Here we present the statistical preview ahead of this mouth-watering clash.