Australian Open 2025, women's singles final: Here's the statistical preview
What's the story
The Australian Open 2025 women's singles final will witness a thrilling face-off between world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 14 seed Madison Keys on Saturday, January 25.
Both players are currently on an impressive 11-match winning streak, making this match-up even more exciting.
The final will be held on Rod Laver Arena at 2:00pm IST.
Here we present the statistical preview ahead of this mouth-watering clash.
Duo
Sabalenka and Keys have won a tournament each this year
Both Sabalenka and Keys have been on fire to start their 2025 WTA Tour season, winning tournaments before reaching Melbourne.
Sabalenka won her title at the Brisbane International in Week 1, while Keys defeated Jessica Pegula to win the Adelaide International in Week 2.
Notably, this is Sabalenka's first time as the No. 1 seed at a Grand Slam, having lost just one set across her six matches thus far.
Player performances
Sabalenka's impressive performance and Keys's resilience
Sabalenka has shown her dominance with wins over players such as Sloane Stephens, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Clara Tauson, Mirra Andreeva and Paula Badosa.
Meanwhile, Keys has shown her resilience by battling through four three-set matches.
She beat Ann Li, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Danielle Collins, Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina and Iga Swiatek.
Her most remarkable win was a match-point saving effort against No. 2 Swiatek in the semi-finals which lasted over 2 hours and 35 minutes.
Potential records
Historic milestones at stake in Australian Open final
Sabalenka is eyeing a historic three-peat at the Australian Open, a feat last accomplished by Martina Hingis from 1997-1999.
USA's Keys is looking for her first Grand Slam singles title since Coco Gauff's 2023 US Open win.
As per WTA, if she beats Sabalenka, Keys will be the first to beat both number one and number two in a Grand Slam since Svetlana Kuznetsova at 2009 Roland Garros and Serena Williams in 2005 Australian Open.
Information
Sabalenka owns a 4-1 win-loss record over Keys
Sabalenka heads into the AO 2025 final with a 4-1 lead over Keys in the pair's head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. This is their 3rd meeting in a Grand Slam affair.
Slam numbers
Sabalenka and Keys' stats at Grand Slams
Sabalenka is on a 20-match winning run at the Australian Open. She won titles here in 2023 and 2024.
Overall, she owns a win-loss record of 28-5 in Melbourne.
Sabalenka has a win-loss record of 83-23 at Grand Slams. She is a three-time Grand Slam winner and has entered her 5th final.
Meanwhile, Keys is playing her 2nd Slam final. She owns a 115-45 win-loss record at Slams. Her tallyt at AO is 33-10.
Poll