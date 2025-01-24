What's the story

A fiery exchange transpired on Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir, at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC.

The incident involved Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer, who was given out by the umpire after he edged a delivery from J&K pacer Auqib Nabi Dar to wicket-keeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan.

Iyer wasn't pleased with the decision, resulting in a lengthy discussion.