Shreyas Iyer disputes controversial dismissal in Ranji Trophy match
What's the story
A fiery exchange transpired on Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir, at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC.
The incident involved Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer, who was given out by the umpire after he edged a delivery from J&K pacer Auqib Nabi Dar to wicket-keeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan.
Iyer wasn't pleased with the decision, resulting in a lengthy discussion.
Team support
Rahane joins Iyer in questioning umpire's decision
Iyer's skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who was at the non-striker's end, also joined Iyer in questioning the umpire's decision. The duo specifically challenged the validity of Wadhawan's catch.
Despite their objections and extended dialogue with the officials, Iyer was eventually required to leave the field.
This marked an unexpected turn of events in a match already characterized by intense competition.
Performance review
Mumbai's top order fails to impress in Ranji Trophy match
The controversial dismissal wasn't the only disappointment for Mumbai in the second innings. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Iyer himself, failed to leave a mark.
Sharma could only score 28 runs before getting out on Friday, while Jaiswal fell for 26. Iyer's contribution was limited to mere 17 runs.
This collective underperformance only added to Mumbai's woes in the ongoing game against J&K.
Match summary
Mumbai struggle on spicy wicket
On Day 1 of the match, Mumbai were bundled out for a paltry 120 runs. In reply, J&K ended the day at 174/7, taking a 54-run lead.
Mumbai's decision to bat first on a green-top pitch proved expensive. But under Rahane's captaincy, they bowled out J&K for 206 in their second innings.
Mumbai have now crossed the 170-run mark in the second innings.