Tushar Deshpande to miss Ranji Trophy due to ankle injury
What's the story
Mumbai fast bowler Tushar Deshpande will miss the upcoming Ranji Trophy matches due to a recurring ankle injury, as per PTI.
The 29-year-old cricketer had previously undergone surgery for the same in London last September.
His last game was during India's tour of Zimbabwe in July 2024.
A doctor involved in his treatment revealed "Tushar's injury seems to have resurfaced which is likely to keep him away from action for another two to three months."
IPL prospects
Deshpande's IPL 2025 participation uncertain
Deshpande's injury has also raised questions about his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, where he is expected to represent Rajasthan Royals.
The tournament is scheduled to begin on March 14. However, it remains uncertain if Deshpande will recover fully in time for the season.
This development comes as a setback for both his team and fans who were looking forward to his performance in the upcoming cricket events.
Auction
RR bought Deshpande for ₹6.5 crore
RR acquired the services of Deshpande in the 2025 IPL mega-auction.
The Indian right-arm seamer, who played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2024, bagged a deal worth ₹6.5 crore.
Deshpande, who is known for his variations, owns 118 wickets from 82 T20s at an average of 21.39.
He fared well in IPL 2024 as well, taking 17 wickets at 24.94.
Team adjustments
Mumbai prepares for Ranji Trophy without Deshpande
In Deshpande's absence, Mumbai gear up for their next Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir at the Sharad Pawar Academy in BKC.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who recently returned from a mixed outing in Australia, is likely to feature in this game.
The 23-year-old cricketer joined Mumbai's training camp on Wednesday and had a batting stint but missed practice on Thursday.