What's the story

Mumbai fast bowler Tushar Deshpande will miss the upcoming Ranji Trophy matches due to a recurring ankle injury, as per PTI.

The 29-year-old cricketer had previously undergone surgery for the same in London last September.

His last game was during India's tour of Zimbabwe in July 2024.

A doctor involved in his treatment revealed "Tushar's injury seems to have resurfaced which is likely to keep him away from action for another two to three months."