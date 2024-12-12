Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2024, YouTube in India was dominated by the Ambani wedding, viral phrase "Moye Moye", comedian Samay Raina, and Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh, all racking up billions of views.

Indian creators like Sujal Thakral and Filmy Suraj Actor gained millions of subscribers, while music and fan participation became significant trends.

The platform also saw a rise in regional content, with creators producing Shorts in languages like Marathi and Garhwali.

YouTube India reveals top trends of 2024

Ambani, Dosanjh, Moye Moye—What India watched on YouTube in 2024

What's the story As 2024 draws to a close, YouTube has released its annual report detailing the trends that kept Indian viewers hooked. The report features a wide array of content—from international sporting events to cultural moments—that appealed to viewers. Cricket content, especially the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League (IPL), ruled searches and views on the platform. Meanwhile, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding attracted significant attention.

Viral trends

Ambani wedding and 'Moye Moye' became cultural milestones

The Ambani wedding was the biggest cultural phenomenon of 2024, raking in over 6.5 billion views on videos with "Ambani" and "Wedding" in their titles. The internet phrase "Moye Moye" also went viral, raking in 4.5 billion views. Videos related to comedian Samay Raina, and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh raked in nearly 4 billion views, while content featuring Ratan Tata continued to enthrall audiences with his timeless legacy and charm.

Creator success

Indian content creators shone brightly on YouTube

The report emphasized the success of content creators who captivated audiences with varied and innovative storytelling. Global sensation MrBeast topped the charts with a mind-boggling 332 million subscribers. However, Indian creators also left their mark: Sujal Thakral amassed 33.5 million subscribers and Filmy Suraj Actor drew 32.5 million followers. Cristiano, Box of Vengeance, and the Stokes Twins further diversified the creator ecosystem on YouTube in 2024.

Music trends

YouTube Shorts and music dominated 2024's digital landscape

Music continued to be a major part of YouTube's appeal in 2024. Chart-topping songs such as Kurchi Madathapetti by Sahithi Chaganti and Sri Krishna and Aaj Ki Raat by Madhubanti Bagchi and Divya Kumar were the defining tracks of the year. YouTube Shorts fueled the music craze with hits like Dhana by Priyanka Meher and Rongpaz, and Tauba Tauba by Karan Aujla. These songs inspired remixes, dance challenges, and fan covers that greatly extended their lifespan on the platform.

Fan engagement

Active fan participation marked a significant trend in 2024

One of the most notable trends of 2024 was the rise of active fan participation on YouTube. Viewers evolved from passive consumers to co-creators of content, adding layers of creativity that amplified original narratives. This trend was evident in cricket memes, music edits, and reactions to celebrity weddings. The report also highlighted how Indian creators excelled in Shorts with hyperlocal content in regional languages like Marathi and Garhwali, appealing to global audiences.