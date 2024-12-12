Summarize Simplifying... In short Late fashion designer Rohit Bal's will has sparked a dispute between his close friend Tehlan and his family.

Rohit Bal passed away in November 2024

Friend v/s family: All the drama surrounding Rohit Bal's will

By Tanvi Gupta 04:49 pm Dec 12, 202404:49 pm

What's the story A month after the death of celebrated Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal, a row has erupted over who should inherit his assets. Both his close associate and friend, ex-model Lalit Tehlan, and his brother Rajiv Bal, have legitimate wills. Tehlan claims he is entitled to a large chunk of assets under Rohit Bal Designs Pvt Ltd., including movable and immovable properties.

Asset distribution

Tehlan's claims and legal counsel's stance

Tehlan, who was frequently seen with Bal at events, said the late designer owned 99% of Rohit Bal Designs Pvt Ltd. "Most of the assets fall under the company. Major chunk will come to me along with movable and immovable assets, which includes his personal house, personal bank account, his fixed deposits," he said. His lawyer Gurmukh Choudhri confirmed having seen this will and asserted it meets all criteria for a valid will under Indian law.

Family's reaction

Bal family's response and legal representative's stance

When approached about Tehlan's claims, Rajiv feigned ignorance, saying they also have a will but are unaware of Tehlan's. Per Hindustan Times, his other brother Rakesh Bal was unavailable for comment as he is unwell. Meanwhile, Rajiv's lawyer Abhinav Vashisht confirmed that they were aware of both wills but refrained from commenting further as he is both a family member and legal counsel.

Will execution

Executor of will and witness testimony

Sunil Sethi, the chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, has been appointed executor of Tehlan's will. He said he would ensure due process and honor Bal's legacy. An anonymous witness who attested Tehlan's will shared their experience. Bal was meticulous about the language and grammar used in it, the witness said. They were present when Bal signed this document in a room with four members and a photographer.

Passing away

Bal died after prolonged illness due to a heart ailment

Bal died after a prolonged illness due to a heart ailment. In 2023, he was admitted to the intensive care unit due to complications of this pre-existing cardiac condition. Bal had a history of heart-related problems—having undergone an angioplasty in 2010 after he suffered a heart attack. He had been living with a pacemaker for years which started causing problems last year. Despite this, he continued to work and showcased his last show at Lakme India Fashion Week in October.