Summarize Simplifying... In short 'MasterChef' host Gregg Wallace has stepped down following allegations of inappropriate behavior, including touching and making unwanted advances towards several women.

Despite his legal team's denial, the accusations range from a 2015 incident on the BBC show 'Eat Well For Less' to a recent claim in 2022.

The BBC has yet to take action, leaving the complaints unresolved. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

BBC has canceled 'MasterChef' Christmas specials

'MasterChef' host Gregg Wallace accused of 'groping,' 'touching' several women

By Tanvi Gupta 03:44 pm Dec 04, 202403:44 pm

What's the story Gregg Wallace, the popular MasterChef presenter, is facing fresh allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior. Several women accused him of "groping" and "touching" them without their consent. One accuser claimed Wallace touched her inappropriately at a public event while another alleged he pressed his crotch against her during a separate show's filming. In light of these accusations, the BBC has canceled its MasterChef Christmas specials.

Legal response

Wallace's lawyers deny allegations, presenter steps down

Wallace's legal team has firmly denied any sexually harassing behavior. Nevertheless, the presenter resigned from his position on MasterChef last week after an internal investigation. One of the accusers, identified as Lisa (name changed), recounted working with Wallace on the BBC show Eat Well For Less in 2015. She alleged that he "touched [her] inappropriately" during a supermarket shoot and made an inappropriate comment afterward.

Unresolved complaints

Accuser's discomfort and lack of action from seniors

Lisa detailed her discomfort saying, "When I finished the shoot, I felt it was slimy, disgusting. He just didn't need to touch my body, it made me uncomfortable." Although she reported the incident to a senior colleague, no action was taken. Another woman Anna (name changed) who worked on MasterChef in 2015 recounted a disturbing experience when she was called into Wallace's dressing room and saw his trousers were "partially lowered" as she fixed his bow tie.

Further claims

Additional allegations against Wallace surfaced

More allegations against Wallace have surfaced, with one woman alleging that in 2022 he asked her to come to the car parking with him and then made unwanted advances. She recalled, "As we walked down, he started putting his arm around me, saying 'go on, hold my hand, don't you want to stand next to me.'" Former BBC Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark also accused Wallace of telling jokes of a "sexualized nature" in front of contestants on Celebrity MasterChef.