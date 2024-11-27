Summarize Simplifying... In short Akhil Akkineni, son of famous actor Nagarjuna, is engaged to Zainab Ravdjee, a talented painter and actor from a prominent business family.

The couple, who have been dating for two years, celebrated their engagement at their Hyderabad home and plan to marry in 2025.

Akkineni, who started as a child artist, has an upcoming film, while Ravdjee, who debuted in MF Hussain's film, also runs a perfumery blog.

Akhil Akkineni is engaged to Zainab Ravdjee

Who is Zainab Ravdjee? Nagarjuna's to-be daughter-in-law

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:36 pm Nov 27, 202404:36 pm

What's the story Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni has announced his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee. The news was shared by Nagarjuna on social media with a heartfelt message and a romantic photo of the couple. "We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter-in-law-to-be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family," he wrote.

Engagement announcement

Akkineni shared his joy on social media

Akkineni also took to social media to express his happiness over the engagement. "Found my forever Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged," he wrote sharing a series of photos with Ravdjee. The engagement ceremony took place at their residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. This is a new chapter for Akhil who was earlier engaged to businesswoman and designer Shriya Bhupal, before they parted ways in 2017.

Ravdjee's background

Meet Ravdjee: The artist and actor

Ravdjee, 27, comes from a well-known business family and is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee. Professionally a painter, she has displayed her work in several cities including London and Dubai. Her work was also displayed in the Reflections exhibition. She also runs a blog on perfumery and made her acting debut with MF Hussain's Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities starring Tabu.

Career highlights

Akkineni's career and upcoming projects

Akkineni, who debuted as a child artist in his father's production Sisindri, later starred in the titular role in Akhil. His last film was Agent which was released in 2023. He has Hastaara Vedavidhyam lined up for release. Reportedly, Akkineni and Ravdjee dated each other for the past two years before deciding to take their relationship to the next level with this engagement. In an interview, Nagarjuna confirmed that the lovebirds will be tying the knot in 2025.