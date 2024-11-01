Summarize Simplifying... In short The Telugu thriller 'KA' has made a splash, raking in ₹3.8cr on its opening day.

The film, which tells the intriguing tale of a postman named Abhinaya Vasudev in a peculiar village, has been lauded for its unique plot twists.

With a star-studded cast and a captivating score, 'KA' is a production of Srichakraas Entertainment and KA Productions, promising a cinematic experience that's both thrilling and engaging.

'KA' box office collection

Telugu thriller 'KA' surpasses expectations; posts ₹3.8cr opening day collection

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:11 am Nov 01, 202411:11 am

What's the story The suspense thriller KA, featuring Kiran Abbavaram, was released worldwide on Thursday, October 31. The film was well-received by Tollywood fans, movie buffs, and critics alike. Despite releasing only in Telugu due to theatrical competition from other films, KA managed to rake in a solid ₹3.8 crore from the Telugu version in India on its opening day. This figure includes the collection from Wednesday's preview shows (around ₹0.3cr).

Film details

'KA' plot and opening day success

KA narrates the story of Abhinaya Vasudev, a postman posted in a mysterious rural village where the sun sets at 3:00pm. His habit of reading letters lands him in the middle of a probe, where he would have to deal with his past. Writer-director pair Sandeep-Sujeeth's plotting of a unique intermission and climax sequences have been particularly praised.

Production team

'KA' cast and crew details

The film also features Tanvi Ram, Nayan Sarika, Redin Kingsley, Ajay, and Achyuth Kumar in important roles. It is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy under the Srichakraas Entertainment banner in association with KA Productions. The music and background score were given by Sam CS while Viswas Daniel and Sateesh Reddy Masam were the cinematographers.