Summarize Simplifying... In short "Singham Again" is off to a roaring start at the box office, raking in ₹18.69cr from its first day of advance bookings.

Maharashtra and Delhi led the charge with gross earnings of ₹4.03cr and ₹2.07cr respectively.

Despite stiff competition from "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", the film's promising start suggests a blockbuster debut. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Singham Again' advance booking report

'Singham Again' set for massive debut; advance collection is ₹19cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:53 am Nov 01, 202410:53 am

What's the story The much-awaited Bollywood film Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions, and Reliance Entertainment, is likely to set the box office on fire. The film boasts an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Here's the first-day advance booking report.

Box office performance

'Singham Again' grossed ₹15.7cr in advance bookings

Singham Again has grossed ₹18.69cr from its first day of advance bookings (including block seats), reported Sacnilk. Without the block seats, the film sold 5,12,545 tickets across 13,689 shows in Hindi 2D and Hindi IMAX 2D formats, collecting ₹15.7cr gross. This data indicates a promising start for the film at the box office.

Regional performance

State-wise advance booking report for 'Singham Again'

The state-wise advance booking report for Singham Again is a mixed bag. Maharashtra tops the list with a gross of ₹4.03cr from 2,481 shows, followed by Delhi with ₹2.07cr from 1,321 shows. Rajasthan and Telangana also witnessed a good response, grossing ₹72.05L and ₹34.31L respectively. West Bengal (₹60.43L) and Uttar Pradesh (₹1.23cr) also did well.

Regional highlights

'Singham Again' advance booking in main regions

In major regions, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai grossed ₹2.07cr and ₹2.93cr respectively from advance bookings for Singham Again. Other cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Jaipur also added to the film's first-day advance booking gross. Meanwhile, its core competitor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a little ahead in terms of advance booking numbers, given it opened pre-sales a day earlier.