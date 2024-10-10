Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned businessman and philanthropist, Ratan Tata, will receive a state funeral and a day of mourning in Maharashtra.

His mortal remains will be displayed at the National Centre for Performing Arts in Mumbai for the public to pay their respects, before being taken to Worli Crematorium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde have expressed their condolences, with the latter praising Tata's courage and determination, particularly after the 2008 Mumbai attack.

Ratan Tata died on Wednesday at the age of 86

Tata to get state funeral, day of mourning in Maharashtra

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:34 am Oct 10, 202409:34 am

What's the story Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away at 86 after a prolonged illness on Wednesday night. His cremation will take place on Thursday at Mumbai's Worli crematorium with full state honors. The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has declared a day of mourning on Thursday. As a mark of respect, the national flag will be flown at half-mast in government offices, and all entertainment events scheduled for the day have been canceled.

Public viewing and final rites planned for Tata

Tata's mortal remains will be taken to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) Lawns at Nariman Point, Mumbai, on Thursday around 10:30am, where the public can pay their last respects. According to a statement, "At 4:00pm, the mortal remains will embark on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E Moses Road, Worli." Additional Commissioner of Mumbai South Region Abhinav Deshmukh has confirmed all necessary police arrangements have been made for the funeral.

'Courageous attitude...': Maharashtra CM offers condolences

Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde expressed his condolences, calling Tata's death "a sad news for everyone." In a post on X, Shinde said, "Everyone will always remember the determination shown by him after the 2008 Mumbai attack. His firm decisions, courageous attitude and social commitment will always be remembered. "The last rites of late Ratanji Tata will be performed with full state honours," the CM added.

PM Modi speaks to Ratan Tata's brother

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning spoke with Noel Tata, Tata's brother, to offer his condolences on the passing of the esteemed businessman and philanthropist. The Prime Minister departed for a two-day visit to Laos to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Tata's funeral on behalf of the Government of India. The chairman emeritus of Tata Group passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

