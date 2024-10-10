Summarize Simplifying... In short Prime Minister Modi has paid tribute to the late Ratan Tata, praising him as a visionary leader and compassionate soul.

The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning, with Tata's remains available for public homage at the National Centre for Performing Arts.

Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday night

Tata's death: Modi calls Noel Tata, Shah to attend funeral

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:22 am Oct 10, 202409:22 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning spoke with Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's brother, to offer his condolences on the passing of the esteemed businessman and philanthropist. The Prime Minister departed for a two-day visit to Laos to attend the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Tata's funeral on behalf of the Government of India. Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

PM Modi pays tribute to Ratan Tata

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi called Ratan Tata a "visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being." He praised Ratan Tata's "passion towards dreaming big and giving back." "He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few."

Ratan Tata's perspectives very enriching: PM Modi

The PM also recalled his interactions with Ratan Tata. "I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching." "These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," he added.

Maharashtra government declares day of mourning

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has declared Thursday a day of mourning to pay tribute to Ratan. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called him a "unique blend of morality and entrepreneurship," and an "ideal amalgamation of ethics and entrepreneurship." The national flag will be flown at half-mast on government offices in Maharashtra on October 10, with no entertainment events scheduled for the day.

Ratan Tata's remains at NCPA for public homage

According to reports, Ratan Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10:00am to 4:00pm on Thursday for people to pay their last respects. His last rites will be performed in the Worli area of Mumbai later in the day.