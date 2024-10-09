Akharas want to ban 'non-Sanatani' food stalls at Kumbh Mela
The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) suggested on Wednesday that "non-Sanatanis" should be prohibited from running food stalls at the 2025 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It also advocated for renaming Urdu terms as part of efforts to uphold religious "purity" at the religious gathering. The body stated that it would pass a resolution regarding the ban after Diwali and present it to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for approval.
'Not be tolerated...': What ABAP chief said
Talking to news agency PTI, ABAP chief Ravindra Puri said, "Recently, many incidents have come to light such as mixing of urine in juice, and spitting in food, among others." "All Sanatanis will be Hindus in the Kumbh Mela... so it will not be tolerated if someone defiles things and feeds them," he added. The Urdu terms like "Shahi Snan" and "Peshwai" will be replaced with Hindi equivalents "Rajsi Snan" and "Chhavni Pravesh," respectively, the ABAP further said.
'Use of Hindi terms is a tradition...'
The akhara body asserted that the use of Hindi terms is a tradition that "has been going on for centuries." "In a meeting held recently at Niranjani Akhara in Prayagraj, a proposal has been passed to change the names and the chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been informed about it. He may soon make a formal announcement in this regard," Puri told PTI.
ABAP requests 'Sanatani' policemen for Kumbh Mela
To recall, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared last month that Mahakal's procession in Ujjain will now be referred to as "Rajsi Sawaari" instead of "Shahi Sawaari." The Akhara has also suggested that officials and police assigned to the fair should not consume meat or alcohol to uphold the event's "integrity."
Police officers expected to adhere to prohibition
Senior Superintendent of Police (Kumbh Mela) Rajesh Dwivedi stated that the Maha Kumbh is a religious festival, and since the sale and consumption of meat and alcohol are banned in the entire fair area, police officers are also expected to adhere to this prohibition. Notably, the Akhara Parishad consists of 13 main Akharas, including Nirmohi, Nirvani, Digamber, Mahanirvani, Atal, Bada Udasin, Nirmal, Niranjani, Juna, Avahan, Anand, Agni, and Naya Udasin.