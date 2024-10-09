Summarize Simplifying... In short The Akhara Parishad, a religious body in India, is pushing for a ban on 'non-Sanatani' food stalls at the Kumbh Mela, a major Hindu festival, following incidents of food contamination.

They also propose replacing Urdu terms with Hindi equivalents and request that officials and police abstain from meat and alcohol to maintain the event's integrity.

The changes are yet to be formally announced.

The ABAP said it would present a resolution to CM Adityanath

Akharas want to ban 'non-Sanatani' food stalls at Kumbh Mela

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:44 pm Oct 09, 2024

What's the story The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) suggested on Wednesday that "non-Sanatanis" should be prohibited from running food stalls at the 2025 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It also advocated for renaming Urdu terms as part of efforts to uphold religious "purity" at the religious gathering. The body stated that it would pass a resolution regarding the ban after Diwali and present it to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for approval.

Statement

'Not be tolerated...': What ABAP chief said

Talking to news agency PTI, ABAP chief Ravindra Puri said, "Recently, many incidents have come to light such as mixing of urine in juice, and spitting in food, among others." "All Sanatanis will be Hindus in the Kumbh Mela... so it will not be tolerated if someone defiles things and feeds them," he added. The Urdu terms like "Shahi Snan" and "Peshwai" will be replaced with Hindi equivalents "Rajsi Snan" and "Chhavni Pravesh," respectively, the ABAP further said.

Urdu versus Hindi

'Use of Hindi terms is a tradition...'

The akhara body asserted that the use of Hindi terms is a tradition that "has been going on for centuries." "In a meeting held recently at Niranjani Akhara in Prayagraj, a proposal has been passed to change the names and the chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been informed about it. He may soon make a formal announcement in this regard," Puri told PTI.

Security measures

ABAP requests 'Sanatani' policemen for Kumbh Mela

To recall, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared last month that Mahakal's procession in Ujjain will now be referred to as "Rajsi Sawaari" instead of "Shahi Sawaari." The Akhara has also suggested that officials and police assigned to the fair should not consume meat or alcohol to uphold the event's "integrity."

SSP's statement

Police officers expected to adhere to prohibition

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kumbh Mela) Rajesh Dwivedi stated that the Maha Kumbh is a religious festival, and since the sale and consumption of meat and alcohol are banned in the entire fair area, police officers are also expected to adhere to this prohibition. Notably, the Akhara Parishad consists of 13 main Akharas, including Nirmohi, Nirvani, Digamber, Mahanirvani, Atal, Bada Udasin, Nirmal, Niranjani, Juna, Avahan, Anand, Agni, and Naya Udasin.