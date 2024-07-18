In short Simplifying... In short The Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express train derailed in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in two fatalities.

A rescue team was promptly dispatched to the scene, with passengers seen retrieving their belongings from the overturned coaches.

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has ordered immediate relief efforts and proper medical care for the injured. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Train derailment in Uttar Pradesh

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP

By Chanshimla Varah 04:10 pm Jul 18, 202404:10 pm

What's the story At least one person was killed and two others injured when multiple coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Jhilahi Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, NDTV reported. The accident occurred in the Gonda-Mankapur section, near Pikaura, situated between Gonda and Jhilahi. Around 12 coaches of the train were affected, with AC compartments reportedly in "bad shape."

Rescue efforts

Rescue operations and government response

Following the incident, a rescue team was dispatched to expedite relief operations. Videos from the site showed passengers retrieving their luggage from the derailed coaches. One coach had flipped onto its side, with some passengers seen standing atop it. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the accident, instructing officials to "reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work; gives instructions for proper treatment of the injured."

Twitter Post

Videos from the crash site

Train info

Train was heading to Dibrugarh in Assam from Chandigarh

The train, 15904, was on its way to Dibrugarh, Assam, from Chandigarh when it derailed. The incident occurred a month after a collision between the Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train in West Bengal's Darjeeling area on June 17, which killed 10 people. In its probe report, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety Janak Kumar Garg said that the collision "occurred due to lapses at multiple levels in managing the train operations under automatic signal failures."