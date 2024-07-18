Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP
At least one person was killed and two others injured when multiple coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Jhilahi Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, NDTV reported. The accident occurred in the Gonda-Mankapur section, near Pikaura, situated between Gonda and Jhilahi. Around 12 coaches of the train were affected, with AC compartments reportedly in "bad shape."
Rescue operations and government response
Following the incident, a rescue team was dispatched to expedite relief operations. Videos from the site showed passengers retrieving their luggage from the derailed coaches. One coach had flipped onto its side, with some passengers seen standing atop it. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the accident, instructing officials to "reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work; gives instructions for proper treatment of the injured."
Videos from the crash site
Train was heading to Dibrugarh in Assam from Chandigarh
The train, 15904, was on its way to Dibrugarh, Assam, from Chandigarh when it derailed. The incident occurred a month after a collision between the Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train in West Bengal's Darjeeling area on June 17, which killed 10 people. In its probe report, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety Janak Kumar Garg said that the collision "occurred due to lapses at multiple levels in managing the train operations under automatic signal failures."