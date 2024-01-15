Liquor outlets shut in Noida, Greater Noida on January 22

By Tanya Shrivastava

The order also applies to military and paramilitary canteens

All shops selling liquor in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on January 22, according to an order issued by the district administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar. The order also applies to military and paramilitary canteens, PTI reported. The latest guidelines have been issued in view of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

Why does this story matter?

The pran pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Ram Mandir is set to take place on January 22, helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Large-scale preparations are underway even as security has been strengthened in Ayodhya as well as the rest of India in view of the mega event.

Adityanath calls for closure of liquor vends on January 22

The move comes in response to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's call, on January 9, for closure of all liquor vends in the state for the pran prathishta. "In view of the consecration ceremony... all country liquor, foreign liquor, cannabis retail shops..., military and paramilitary canteens ... will remain closed on January 22," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma told PTI.

Violation to attract strict action

"The sale of all intoxicants (including bhang) will be completely closed on the said date and the licensees will not be entitled to any compensation or claim for the closure period," the district magistrate said in his statement. He said that any breach of order would invite strict action.

Security beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of consecration

With the consecration ceremony just days away, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over the security of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been incorporated with 1,500 public CCTV cameras across the city to ensure surveillance. Moreover, Ayodhya's yellow zone will also get 10,715 AI-based cameras featuring face recognition technology.

Stringent verification process for entry-exit

As part of the security arrangements, police will conduct citywide patrols and strict verification of external individuals. By January 20, four cruise boats will enhance water surveillance. Ayodhya Railway Station will continue to have an extra security force from January 27 to February 15. Fire brigade provisions have also been made in all tent cities to prevent accidents.