Karnataka sculptor's Ram statue to be installed in Ayodhya temple

By Riya Baibhawi 11:48 am Jan 02, 202411:48 am

Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be inaugurated on January 22

The Ram Lalla idol that will adorn the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, has been finalized, Union minister Pralhad Joshi revealed. The ornate 51-inch sculpture carved by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka has been chosen, he posted on X. While an official announcement is awaited, preparations for the Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony on January 22 are underway in full swing.

Karnataka is land of Lord Hanuman, says Joshi

Joshi further emphasized that the selected idol was from Karnataka, demonstrating the bond between Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. As per Hindu mythological texts, Lord Hanuman is said to have been born in Karnataka. "This is another example of Rama Hanuman's inextricable relationship. There is no mistaking that this is an important service to Ramlallani from Karnataka, the land of Hanuman," the minister said.

