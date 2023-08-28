Bengaluru: Man kills live-in partner over alleged infidelity, arrested

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 28, 2023 | 02:23 pm 2 min read

Kerala man killed his live-in partner with pressure cooker over suspicions of affair

A 24-year-old woman was reportedly killed by her live-in partner in Bengaluru, Karnataka, following an altercation over accusations of adultery, NDTV reported, quoting police officials. Police said the accused, Vaishnav (29), reportedly beat the victim, Padmadevi, to death with a pressure cooker. The incident took place in the couple's rented accommodation in Begur's town's Mico Layout area. Both the accused and the victim are from Kerala and work in Bengaluru.

Vaishnav allegedly hit Padmadevi with pressure cooker

According to the Bengaluru Police, Vaishnav allegedly hit Padmadevi with a pressure cooker during an altercation on Saturday, resulting in her death. It came to light when Padmadevi's sister couldn't reach her on the phone and contacted her neighbor, who alerted the police. The couple reportedly knew each other from college and had been living together in Bengaluru for two years. Their parents also knew about it. They also worked together at a sales and marketing firm in Bengaluru's Koramangala.

Couple had history of fights

The investigation is ongoing as the police continue to interrogate the accused. Meanwhile, neighbors in Begur reported that the couple would frequently fight over the man's allegations that she was cheating on him. However, there have been no police cases filed by either party in the past. The police further said their parents had information about the couple's history of arguments but not about any previous violent incidents.

Investigation underway, accused arrested after fleeing

The police have registered a murder case against Vaihnav, who was arrested during an attempt to flee. Senior police officer of South Bengaluru CK Baba said, "Vaishnav had some doubts about his partner, and they fought over it. On Sunday, this happened again, and he hit the woman with a cooker." According to the ANI, the man was on the run after the crime; however, the police tracked him down and arrested him.

Strange parallels to murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi

The brutal murder bears a worrying resemblance to the murder of Shraddha Walkar in May of last year by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla. Poonawala allegedly dismembered Walkar's body and stored it in a refrigerator for about a month in his rented residence in Mehrauli, South Delhi, per reports. He later dispersed her body pieces across the national capital to cover up the crime and mislead investigators.

