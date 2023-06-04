Politics

DK Shivakumar reacts after missing out on Karnataka CM post

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 04, 2023, 07:10 pm 2 min read

Weeks after the Congress's Karnataka Assembly election win and Siddaramaiah being named the state's new chief minister, DK Shivakumar revealed why he accepted the deputy CM's post. Speaking at a gathering in Ramanagara, the Congress leader revealed that he gave up on his endeavor to become the Karnataka CM after senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi gave him some advice.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress made an exceptional comeback in Karnataka by beating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and forming its own government after 10 years in the southern state.

This also maintained the state's custom of giving mandates to new governments in every election.

The grand old party won 135 out of the 224 seats in the assembly polls, while the BJP bagged just 66.

Had to bow down to their advice: Shivakumar

"You voted for me in large numbers to make me the chief minister, but the high command made a decision. Senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge gave me some advice," India Today quoted Shivakumar as saying. "I had to bow down to their advice. Now, I must remain patient and wait, but whatever you want, won't let it go in vain."

Congress's hustle to pick next Karnataka CM

After the results were announced on May 13, it took four days for the party high command in Delhi to break the deadlock and pick a leader for the CM's position between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. As per reports, numerous rounds of discussions were held with both leaders by Kharge, but the deadlock persisted over power sharing.

Congress's power-sharing plan for Karnataka

While both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar wanted to become the CM, most MLAs sided with the former, and he got the backing of the Congress leadership. The party reportedly made two offers to Shivakumar: one was to give him the post of deputy CM alongside his current role as the state party head. Furthermore, he was also offered six ministries of his choice.

Options given to Shivakumar by Congress

Besides that, Shivakumar was also offered a power-sharing deal, under which Siddaramaiah would be the state CM for the first half and then Shivakumar would take over during the next half. However, reports further claimed Shivakumar gave his go-ahead to the power-sharing plan but wanted the five-year term's first half as the CM. But he later agreed to the deputy CM post for now.