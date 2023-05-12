India

Never sent EVMs to South Africa: ECI dismisses Congress's claims

Never sent EVMs to South Africa: ECI dismisses Congress's claims

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 12, 2023, 03:57 pm 1 min read

ECI said all EVMs used in Karnataka elections were new

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday dismissed Congress's allegation that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in Wednesday's Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections were previously used by South Africa, reported ANI. The poll body also asserted that India never sent its EVMs to South Africa, adding that the country doesn't even use the machines for elections.

Congress's Surjewala leveled allegations on Monday

In response to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's letter, the ECI asked him to "publicly expose" those who gave him false information about the EVMs. It also asked for confirmation of action taken by 5:00pm on Monday. "We have been informed by various sources that all these EVMs have been received directly back from South Africa without going through the re-validation process," Surjewala had written.

All EVMs used in Karnataka elections were new: ECI

The ECI further said that all EVMs used in the Karnataka elections were new, which was communicated to the Karnataka Congress president per protocol. The poll panel added that Congress, being a long-standing national party, would be aware of first-level inspection and randomization of EVMs. "Congress representatives were present when these processes were carried out in Karnataka," ECI stated.