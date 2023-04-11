Lifestyle

Top 5 Blue Flag beaches you must visit in India

These blue-flag beaches are known for their cleanliness and beauty

Known for their cleanliness and beauty, there are a total of 12 Blue Flag beaches in India. One of the most recognized voluntary awards for beaches, and marinas, a blue flag accreditation is an eco-friendly label given to beaches that meet strict educational, environmental, and safety standards. Here are five such beaches in India that have received the title of "Blue Flag beaches."

Shivrajpur Beach in Gujarat

Located 12 kilometers from Dwarka, Gujarat along the Dwarka-Okha Highway, Shivrajpur Beach is a beautiful white-sand beach with calm and shallow waters. It received the prestigious Blue Flag certification in 2020 from a Denmark-based international agency known as the Foundation for Environment Education. You can try activities like boating, scuba diving, swimming, snorkeling, and dolphin sightings here while enjoying the serene and peaceful ambiance.

Golden Beach in Odisha

Also called Puri Beach, Golden Beach in Odisha is the first beach in Asia to receive the Blue Flag certification. Located near the Konark Sun Temple, the beach was awarded the certification in October 2020. You will find a lot of shops around the beach selling delicious seafood and trinkets. When here, you can try surfing, besides sea bathing, strolling, or relaxing.

Ghoghla Beach in Diu

Located on the Arabian Sea coast in Diu, Ghoghla Beach is one of the most stunning and cleanest beaches in India. The beautiful stretch of the golden-hued sand in contrast with the glittering blue waters of the sea will surely catch your eye. The water here is clear and carries an optimum temperature throughout the year. You can enjoy parasailing and banana boating here.

Kasarkod Beach in Karnataka

Stretching up to five kilometers, Kasarkod Beach features white sand and is surrounded by Casuarina trees. This hidden gem is the perfect spot where you can take a stroll and enjoy the beauty and calmness around the place. The beach was awarded the Blue Flag certification in 2020 for its eco-friendly initiatives like a solar power plant, disabled-friendly toilets, and a greywater treatment plant.

Radhanagar Beach in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Nestled in the Havelock Islands of Andaman and Nicobar, Radhanagar Beach, or Beach No. 7 is one of the most stunning beaches in India that are surrounded by coconut trees and bordered by tropical jungle on all sides. In 2004, the beach was named the greatest beach in Asia and the seventh-best beach in the world by Time Magazine.