Common tourist mistakes to avoid in Austria

Mar 20, 2023

In Austria, you can explore the country's rich historical and cultural offerings, such as museums, music festivals, historic landmarks, and local cuisine. However, it is important to be respectful of local customs and traditions in order to be respectful to the locals and their culture. Here are some common tourist mistakes that you should avoid during your trip to Austria.

Never mistake Austria for Germany

While Austria and Germany share some similarities in culture, history, and language, they are two separate countries with distinct identities. Austria's history and culture are different from Germany's. The language, culture, and food can be vastly different from Germany, and Austrians won't be too happy if you get the two confused.

Don't ask if they wear a Lederhosen

It is just plain stereotyping! Lederhosen is a traditional clothing item that is associated with specific regions in Austria, but they are not worn by everyone in the country, especially not on a daily basis. By asking this question, you may be perpetuating a stereotype and making assumptions about Austrian culture. It can be seen as disrespectful or offensive.

Don't eat only Schnitzel and Sachertorte

While Schnitzel and Sachertorte are delicious Austrian dishes that are well-known around the world, you must not only eat these dishes when visiting Austria. Austria has a diverse culinary scene, with a variety of regional dishes, traditional specialties, and international cuisine. Don't miss out on the street food﻿ stands selling Käsekrainer or Knödel, dumpling made from bread or potatoes.

Don't ignore public transportation

Austria has a well-developed public transportation system that is efficient and reliable. Trains, buses, and trams connecting many cities and towns run on a regular schedule. You should consider using public transportation instead of relying solely on taxis or rental cars, which can be expensive and add to traffic congestion. By using public transportation, you can also save a lot of money.

Don't start eating until the host says 'Guten Appetit'

When dining, wait until everyone is seated before starting to eat, and keep your hands on the table where they are visible. Don't start eating until the host says, "Guten Appetit." This shows respect and appreciation for the host and the food being served. It's also customary to say "Danke, gleichfalls" (Thank you, the same to you) in response to the host.