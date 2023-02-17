Lifestyle

Travel in luxury! Do you know IRCTC offers executive lounges

Travel in luxury! Do you know IRCTC offers executive lounges

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 17, 2023, 02:45 pm 3 min read

Sign in to luxury with IRCTC's Executive Lounge

Ditch the usual rush at railway stations and wait in style at IRCTC's Executive Lounge, offering world-class facilities. Make your waiting time worthwhile with facilities like completely air-conditioned rooms, buffet meals, a business center, Wi-Fi, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about Executive Lounge offered by IRCTC in India and how it can make your train journeys uber comfortable and delightful.

Which stations have Executive Lounges?

Currently, Executive Lounges are functional at seven major railway stations, including Madurai, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Agra Cantt, Jaipur, Sealdah, and New Delhi. However, IRCTC has plans to expand the same facilities to more tier-2 cities in phases.

What services do passengers get?

The IRCTC Executive Lounge provides a host of benefits to passengers, including a comfortable and relaxed waiting area and a peaceful environment to work or rest before the journey. There are other paid facilities as well, including a deluxe resting suite, spa, computers with internet connectivity, photocopy, printout, media streaming, etc. Complimentary soft beverages and refreshments are available too along with three-time meals.

What is the pocket pinch?

The entry fee for Executive Lounge varies from station to station and can range from Rs. 150-250 per person, depending on the facilities and duration of stay. It usually covers the cost of basic amenities, such as seating, charging points, and refreshments for the initial two hours. However, some lounges may charge additional fees for services, such as access to recliners or private workstations.

How is the time duration of stay calculated?

Access to the lounge is controlled by a smart card which is issued to each passenger at the time of check-in. Passengers are required to swipe the smart card at the entry door to enter/exit from the lounge. Once the card is swiped, the time gets recorded and the time of stay starts. Entry and exit times are automatically calculated in the system.

Booking Executive Lounge online

Passengers can book the IRCTC Executive Lounge online through the IRCTC website or mobile app. The booking can be made up to two hours before the scheduled departure of the train. The online booking process usually includes payment of the entry fee and any additional fees for services chosen. Online booking is available at the following official websites: www.irctc.co.in, www.irctctourism.com, and www.irctc.com.

Walk-in guests are also welcome too

Walk-in guests can also book the IRCTC Executive Lounge at the lounge reception. The booking process usually involves payment of the entry fee and any additional fees for services chosen. It is important to note that the booking is subject to availability, so it is always advisable to book online in advance. Passengers should also check the pricing and services before booking.