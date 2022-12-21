Lifestyle

Here are 5 ways to travel abroad without spending much

Here are 5 ways to travel abroad without spending much

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 21, 2022, 04:30 am 2 min read

Save more money while traveling to a foreign destination

Traveling abroad could be expensive, but no so much if you follow these tips. Planning a trip to a foreign destination includes consideration of a host of factors, especially one's bank balance. From travel and accommodation to local conveyance, food, and shopping, you may have to spend a fortune. However, with these tips below, you can make your foreign trip a lot more affordable.

Refrain from traveling during the peak season

Traveling during the peak season could become an expensive affair. Right from flights, accommodations, and local tours to food, experiences, and shopping, everything is offered at prices higher than usual. Hence, one should refrain from planning a trip abroad during the holiday season, festivities, world tournaments, long weekends, etc, as these are when prices hike due to a massive influx of tourists.

Book flights well in advance

There's no denying the fact that booking flights closer to your travel dates will obviously show you more prices. However, if you book them at least three to four months in advance, you may get them at a relatively lower cost. In addition to this, you should also use multiple search engines to compare airfare, which can help you save some more money.

Skip hotels for hostels

Accommodations aboard could have you splurging. So in order to avoid that, you can look up some awesome hostels instead of booking a fancy hotel. In addition to this, these hostels offer you an opportunity to connect with other travelers, join them for mini excursions at affordable prices, and in most cases, avail free breakfasts too.

Walk more instead of hiring private cabs

Another way you can make your foreign travel a lot more pocket-friendly is by walking. You can opt for free walking tours around the city by just typing "free walking tours (city name)" on Google. Doing this can also help you get access to local guides who can show you around, capture your photographs, and offer you the best recommendations.

Cook your own meals

Cooking your own food has a lot of benefits, of which saving money tops the list. Hence, try to shop for some basic stuff from a supermarket and cook your meals as much as possible. Though this shouldn't stop you from trying the destination's most famous and authentic food. You can search for some nearby street-side vendors who offer food at reasonable prices.