What is grounding? 5 techniques to anchor yourself in present

Grounding techniques are helpful in many situations where you find yourself feeling overwhelmed from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)-induced flashbacks and feeling uncontrollable negative emotions like anger, jealousy, or envy. However, not every grounding technique works for everyone. So, when you find yourself feeling the need to ground, run your eyes through this checklist and practice the ones which will work for you.

What is grounding?

Grounding is a coping strategy to firmly anchor yourself in the present and bring you out of PTSD flashbacks, panic attacks, dissociation, unwanted memory, or any distressing emotion. They help separate you from the distress of your emotional state or situation.

Notice your surroundings

Feel the air passing against your skin as you move, focus on the sound of traffic you hear, the concrete ground beneath your feet, or notice any other object in your immediate surroundings. Intentionally noticing your surroundings helps decrease feelings of dissociation. It has proven to improve the quality of life for those living with PTSD and anxiety disorders.

Breathing exercises

Practicing breathing exercises help you to bring your focus back into reality. Among the many breathing exercises, one is diaphragmatic breathing which has been scientifically shown to help improve concentration and mood and lower cortisol levels. To practice this, take in a deep breath and focus on how your body expands as you inhale and contracts when you exhale.

Engage your senses

Employ the 5-4-3-2-1 technique to sense things around you. For example, focus on five things you can see, 4 things you can hear, three things you can touch from where you are sitting, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste. Try to notice little things which otherwise you might not always pay attention to.

Talk with someone

When you catch yourself traversing in flashbacks, drift yourself away and find a person to talk to. Talking to the people around you is a great way to stay in reality. Talk about anything, not necessarily about what's bothering you. Or, if no one is around, pick up your phone and call, text, or email your friends. Do whatever, but engage with a person.

Play with a pet

Playing with pets﻿ is one of the most effective ways to ground yourself in reality. When you notice yourself dissociating, spend some time with your pet if you have one. Notice how their fur feels as you run your fingers through their skin. If your pet is not around, or you don't have one, think about how your imaginary pet would comfort you.