5 best yoga poses to soothe menopause symptoms

Written by Sneha Das Sep 22, 2022, 06:04 pm 2 min read

Menopause is the time that marks the end of a woman's menstrual cycle and its diagnosed after you have gone a year without a menstrual period. Usually occurring between the 40s and 50s, menopause comes with a lot of side effects. However, yoga can help improve the symptoms and relax your body. Check out these five yoga asanas to reduce menopause symptoms.

Soothes the mind Uttanasana or standing forward bend

This restorative yoga pose can soothe the mind and reduce the effects of stress which is a common menopause symptom. Stand straight with your feet hip-width apart. Lift both your hands above your head, inhale and hinge forward from your hips, bringing your chest toward your knees. Slightly bend the knees and hold your elbows with opposite hands. Hold for 45 seconds and relax.

Releases stress Adho mukha svanasana or downward-facing dog

This pose relieves stress, energizes the body, improves digestion, and prevents insomnia and fatigue. Place your knees and hands on the floor with hips and knees lined up and hands under the shoulders. Straighten your legs and curl your toes under while pushing up with your hands. Drop your head and lean into the stretch. Hold for 10-20 seconds while breathing normally and relax.

Improves digestion Setu bandha sarvangasana or bridge pose

This asana calms the brain, improves digestion, soothes backache, and stretches the chest, neck, and spine. Lie on your back with your hands on the side. Bend your knees and place your heels close to the buttocks. Lift your buttocks off the floor using your arms as support, and intertwine your hands. Breathe normally and hold for one minute. Relax and then repeat again.

Reclining pose Supta virasana or reclining hero pose

This yoga pose stretches the back, helps relax tired legs and improves digestion. Sit on the floor with your feet extended and your buttocks against a pillow if you need support. Slide your feet to either side of your thighs and start lowering yourself backward, while keeping your knees as close together as possible. Breathe normally and stay reclined for 30 seconds.

Resting pose Savasana or corpse pose

Performed at the end of the yoga session, this resting pose is highly effective in reducing fatigue, and depression. It also treats insomnia symptoms and relaxes muscle tension. Lie down with your legs extended and arms by your sides. Close your eyes, take a few deep breaths and relax your body. Stay like this for at least five minutes.