How to deal with toxic people

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 11, 2022, 06:05 pm 3 min read

Let a toxic person know how much you are willing to tolerate and draw a line.

Identifying a toxic person is easier when you focus on how they make you feel instead of what they do or say. Sometimes, cutting people out of your life may seem like the only way to disengage yourself from their toxicity. Although this might not be feasible always, if you remind yourself that their actions aren't based on you, there would be less drama.

#1 It's hard to satisfy them, so stop trying altogether

Toxic people tend to project their feelings onto others and manipulate them for their benefit. They'll constantly make you choose between them and something - and you'll feel obliged to choose them. Toxic people will accuse you of not doing enough; no matter how much you do, they always demand more. They make you second guess yourself and wonder what you might've done wrong.

#2 Set boundaries

Sometimes people don't respect boundaries until you tell them to. Let them know what you won't tolerate. Even if you have to keep communicating with toxic people, be it in the family, among friends, or at work, make sure to draw a line when they say something you know is untrue. For example, walk away when they mock or verbally abuse someone.

#3 Say no, and be unavailable

It can be difficult to say "no" to someone who specializes in manipulating and guilt-tripping others. Put yourself first and maintain distance from toxicity. Walk away to avoid scenes, or tell them loud and clear that you're not part of the conversation. Ignore them and use your phone. If they try to engage with you, give some excuse and remain unavailable to them.

#4 Remind them about 'give and take'

Every time you talk to toxic people you feel an urge to help them out. They take advantage of this and continue to exploit you. While you might show sympathy and help them, such people are mostly unavailable when you need any help. The next time they express neediness or seek help, tell them nicely and firmly that you cannot give anymore.

#5 They always play victim, don't encourage this behavior

Every conversation with toxic people might sound like the entire world is against them. They tell stories and incidents in such a way that they appear to be the victim. Even in cases when it is clear that something happened because of their wrongdoing, they blame someone else. In such cases respectfully disagree, and share your side of the story factually without accusing anyone.