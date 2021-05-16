#HealthBytes: Here's how exercising impacts your mental well being



Ideally, we should all exercise regularly, but do our hectic daily schedules leave us with the time and energy to take it up? Well, guess what, it really is an excuse and not just something health experts regretfully say! You should exercise because that not only keeps diseases and seasonal infections at bay, it also has a profound impact on a person's mind.

Depression

Helps reduce the symptoms of depression and anxiety

There are several studies that provide conclusive evidence on the positive effects exercises have on depression and anxiety. When you are involved in any physical activity, the body produces endorphin, which gives out feelings of happiness. This reduces anxiety and leads to a better mind space. Walking or running for even 10-15 minutes every day has proved to have excellent benefits on mental health.

Stress

Produces neurohormones, improves cognition, reverses stress-induced brain damage

Studies prove that being involved in exercises can reverse stress-induced brain damage by stimulating the production of neurohormones. These help improve a person's cognition and mood and also reduce the effect caused by stress hormones. Exercises or physical activities also help in better communication of the central and sympathetic nervous of the body and this improves the overall ability to respond to stress.

Strengthens brain

Strengthens the functioning of your brain, aids in creativity

Exercising daily boosts brainpower and strengthens memory. Several studies link cardiovascular exercises with neurogenesis - the process in which new brain cells are formed. This boosts the overall functioning of the brain and prevents cognitive decline. Studies also conclude that regular exercises aids in creativity. So, you know now why you get great ideas during your morning walks or a stroll in the garden!

Sleep

Helps with better sleep and reduces insomnia

Even short bursts of exercise can improve the quality of sleep and help regulate its patterns. Being active by doing physical exercises during the day sets the body's natural biological clock right and this, as a result, helps in maintaining a better sleep-wake cycle. If you're unable to get undisturbed sleep at night, make regular exercising a habit. The results are immediate, we promise!